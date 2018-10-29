SCD equipped 15 Engineers to create greater urban value for the Emirate

The programme’s participants learned about South East Asia’s principal models of urban planning, best practices in smart cities, sustainable transportation, alternative energy, architectural structures, infrastructure development, and high-density and green cities. They also learned how to adapt these practices to the rapidly urbanising landscape of Sharjah, which has recently received the UNESCO recognition of being a Child and Baby Friendly City for fulfilling all the UN agency’s parameters associated with making a city safe and accessible for its youngest inhabitants.

In the programme executed by Japan, the 15 DTPS trainees met with representatives from top authorities responsible for designing the country’s exemplary land use planning. These included Bureau of Urban Development Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Institute for Global Environmental Strategies, Ministry of Environment, Department of Urban Engineering at University of Tokyo, Mitsui Fudousan, and Ministry of Internal Affairs & Communications. They received key insights into the waste management systems, pollution control, environmental conservation, wildlife protection methods, as well as global warming and ozone layer protection solutions. Other topics included, planning sustainable urban development by streamlining real estate services, the regulation of information, communication and postal services sectors, provision of soft services that bring enrichment and comfort to urban living.

In Singapore, the training sessions were conducted in partnership with Centre for Liveable Cities, Lopelab Singapore, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park and Punggol Waterway Park, Marina Barrage the island’s largest and most urbanised catchment, the Housing Development Board and National Environment Agency. From gaining knowledge and expertise, they also enhanced their research and analytical skills to address emerging urban challenges to tactical urbanism – a technique applied to transform and improve communal spaces, planning housing communities, biodiversity conversation, clean environment and public health. The programme has been designed holistically to touch upon every aspect that come together to create a quality living environment in urban cities.

Highlighting the need for building a generation of visionaries in urban planning in Sharjah and the UAE, Saeed Al Hammdi, Director of Corporate Communication at SCD, said: “The population of Sharjah jumped from 1.1 million in 2012 to 1.4 million in 2015, as per the estimation of Department of Statistics and Community Development in Sharjah (DSCS). This statistic is reason enough to think in the direction of empowering our urban planners. The training reflected SCD’s continuous efforts to further our vision to boost the capabilities of young Emiratis displaying leadership skills, inspire them to achieve excellence in a variety of sectors and come up to speed with international best practices in their field of expertise. To fulfil this ambition, SCD scouted for partners and leading organisations globally. The programme has helped us strengthen Sharjah’s relations with Singapore and Japan.”

“The decision to host this ten-day training programme in these countries was of course deliberate, as the two countries are known worldwide for their intelligent, inclusive creative and avant-garde urban planning systems.”

Al Hammadi also affirmed that one of the main reasons for undertaking this programme is to equip Sharjah’s town planning officials with latest tools to build a more robust physical and soft infrastructure that can adapt itself to the increasing needs and expectations of the urban populace, a majority of who have poured into the family-friendly emirate that offers premier housing, education, leisure and recreation services. Another reason is to support Sharjah’s urban development process.