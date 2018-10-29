Al Tunaiji: Al Bataeh Municipality ready to celebrate 47th UAE National Day

Sharjah 24: On the sidelines of the 47th UAE National Day Celebration, Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director of Al Bataeh Municipality, and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the celebration of 47th UAE National Day pointed out that the Municipality is ready to participate in Sharjah’s official celebration on the upcoming National Day.
This comes in coordination with the Higher Committee of National Day Celebrations in Sharjah. 
 
Al Tunaiji has lauded the efforts of His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), and Chairman of the Higher Committee of National Day Celebrations in Sharjah, in cooperation and coordination with all concerned parties.
 
Commenting on this, Al Tunaiji has also added that the program will be filled with national activities and several other surprises. 