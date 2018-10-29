SRTA provides a fleet of taxis at Sharjah International Book Fair

Abdul Aziz Al Jarwan the Director of SRTA confirmed that the Authority has set up a plan to provide a fleet of taxis to meet the needs of visitors, in addition to a number of quality officers who work in shifts from 9 am to 10 pm, to monitor and regulate the movement of vehicles and passengers to guide them while waiting in coordination with Sharjah Expo Center.

Al Jarwan added that as part of its strategy to provide a more comfortable and comfortable travel experience, the Authority has provided a number of luxury limousine vehicles at Sharjah Airport and regular taxis to provide choice for travelers and visitors to the emirate.