SCI concludes First Central Region Charity Forum in Al Dhaid

The Forum, which was held at Al Dhaid Cultural Center, was attended by Abdullah Mubarak Al Dukhan, Secretary General of the Charity and several other dignitaries.

Dr. Mohammed Bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, Director of the Charity branch in Al Dhaid, said that the forum was organised to support the charity projects and humanitarian works, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

At the end of the Forum, the supporters of SCI was honoured.