SCI concludes First Central Region Charity Forum in Al Dhaid

  • Monday 29, October 2018 in 11:58 AM
Sharjah24: Under the patronage and presence of Sheikh Essam Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Charity International (SCI), Sharjah Charity International in Al Dhaid has organised the First Central Region Charity Forum. The Forum aims at highlighting the best charitable practices, promoting knowledge exchange between charity field workers, as well as encouraging the community members’ broader involvement in achieving the Charity’s endeavours and humanitarian goals.
The Forum, which was held at Al Dhaid Cultural Center, was attended by  Abdullah Mubarak Al Dukhan, Secretary General of the Charity and several other dignitaries.
 
Dr. Mohammed Bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, Director of the Charity branch in Al Dhaid, said that the forum was organised to support the charity projects and humanitarian works, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
 
At the end of the Forum, the supporters of SCI was honoured.