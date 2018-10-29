Al Khalidiya Council discusses cooperation with Souq Al Jubail

Sharjah24: A delegation from the Al Khalidiya Suburb Council, headed by His Excellency Khalfan Saeed Al Marri, Chairman of the Board, visited Souq Al Jubail in Sharjah, the largest fresh produce market in the UAE and one of the Sharjah Asset Management Holding projects to enhanced cooperation.
The two sides met to discuss means of joint cooperation, enhance communication methods and benefit from the advantages and services offered by the market to the people of the Al Khalidiya Suburb.
 
The meeting discussed a number of important topics that the Council is seeking to achieve. The most prominent of these are how the needy families of Al Khalidiya can benefit from supporting the Souq Al Jubail, He also called on market officials to find a way to benefit the productive families from the suburbs of the facilities of the Souq Al Jubail, in addition to the benefit of fishermen from the low-income suburbs.