Sharjah police rescue a citizen and his four children from traffic accident

The Central Operations Room of the Sharjah Police General Command received a report that a citizen and his four children were severely and moderately injured following a violent deterioration.

Brigadier General Ahmed bin Darwish, Director of the Central Region Police Department, said that the incident took place at 2:30 pm when the Jeep Wrangler driver was driving along the Mleiha -Kalba road, where its commander lost control due to a tire explosion.

As soon as the communication was received, the Anjad and the Central Region Police moved to the site. The driver and his sons were seriously injured. They were all taken to Al Qassimi Hospital by the Air Wing of Sharjah.