SCHS delegation visits Jordanian universities to discuss means of cooperation

The delegation discussed means of consolidating the relationships of cooperation with regional countries in order to advance the level of services, which SCHS offers to persons with disabilities according to the best practices worldwide.

The four-day visit included the University of Jordan, Sawa Academy for Special Education, and the Hashemite University. The head of the delegation Ms. Mona Abdul Karim discussed means of cooperation with Dr. Kamal al-Din bin Hani, President of the Hashemite University,.

They discussed training and rehabilitating persons with disabilities. In addition, they discussed means of cooperation in special education, physical and occupational therapy, psychological evaluation, establishing mutual Technical Diploma Programs, and attracting college students with outstanding performance to train and work in SCHS.

Dr. Kamal al-Din bin Hani has told SCHS delegates that the campus of the Hashemite University is accessible for persons with disabilities. The university cares to integrate students with disabilities into student texture, offer them good services, and make modifications as needed in its various buildings.

He directed a formal invitation to Her Highness Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Vice President of Supreme Council for Family Affairs & Director General of SCHS, in order to visit the university and consolidate the relationships of cooperation.

Furthermore, he pointed out that the university includes many unique faculties such as Queen Rania Faculty for Childhood and Prince El-Hassan bin Talal Faculty for Arid Lands. It also has a special course that is only available in Jordan in the Hashemite University. The course name is Strategic Planning in Crises and Disaster Management. The course is available for all students.

For her part, Ms. Mona Abdul Karim has confirmed SCHS desire to sign a memorandum with the Hashemite University in order to offer training opportunities and attract students and teachers with outstanding performance to work in Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services.