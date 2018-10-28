Jawaher Al Qasimi calls for stronger international focus on treatment of life-limiting diseases in children

Sheikha Jawaher’s visit came as part of her participation at the 4th Global Gathering Maruzza Congress on Paediatric Palliative Care, in Rome, Italy, in which she was the guest of honour.

The visits further Sheikha Jawaher’s pioneering role as a cancer and NDC control advocate, as International Ambassador of the World Cancer Declaration, as well as International Ambassador for the Childhood Cancer Union for International Cancer Control, UICC.

During the visits, Sheikha Jawaher acquainted herself with the caregiving processes and medical infrastructure young cancer patients undergo at the Umberto I Hospital. She also met with a group of children with cancer and other life-threatening diseases, and engaged with their families to learn more about their experiences and their journey through seeking treatment for these difficult diseases. Expressing her deep compassion for the young sufferers and their parents, Sheikha Jawaher reasserted her strong will to ensure that they receive the best possible assistance, from both government-led and private healthcare initiatives she supports.

Casa del Bambino adopts the highest standards of care for children afflicted with cancer and other life-limiting diseases, whether at hospitals or at home. Sheikha Jawaher praised the highly qualified nursing and management staff at the children’s facility, along with the excellent medical care and attention given to terminally ill children.

"Italy is a global example in offering world-class paediatric treatment for children suffering from cancer and terminal illnesses. What makes them truly special is the intuitive and empathetic psychological and moral support they boost their traditional methods of treatment with. Their leading experience has paved the way for cooperation between Italian and Arab medical bodies, including the UAE and Sharjah. The University Hospital in Sharjah will be exploring future collaborations with their Italian counterparts to promote medical research aimed at finding cures for incurable diseases, primarily paediatric cancers, because this illness is a direct threat to the future of nations and the world," noted Sheikha Jawaher.

During these visits, Sheikha Jawaher was accompanied by Sawsan Jafar, Chairperson of FOCP, Dr. Sawsan Al Madhi, Director General of FOCP, and Amal Al Mazmi, Director of FOCP’s Patient and Community Affairs.

Besides her support for the issues of women, refugees and victims of wars and crises worldwide, Sheikha Jawaher is internationally recognised for her unparalleled efforts in supporting the global fight against cancer, especially childhood cancer and terminal diseases.