Sharjah Ruler receives a delegation from Liverpool John Moores University

During the meeting, they discussed ways to develop academic and scientific relations between the two universities and means to benefit from the scientific potential of the two institutions, highlighting the importance of scientific and research exchange to enrich the scientific experience and methods of teaching and learning in higher education institutions.

The meeting also underscored the importance of the scientific cooperation agreement between the two universities, signed last March, which included joint programmes, including the exchange of professors, students, research and courses, as well as coordination of programmes between the both institutions, issuing students two scientific certificates from both universities. Many fields of fruitful cooperation between two sides were also addressed at the meeting.

For his part, the Liverpool John Moores University’s, headed by the Vice Chancellor, thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for the opportunity to meet with him and praised the scientific and educational renaissance enjoyed by the University of Sharjah, and the great efforts of His Highness to develop and support the scientific and academic cooperation relations of the University with the international institutions, making the University of Sharjah one of the prestigious and leading universities in the field of medical and health sciences.

The meeting was attended by members of the Board of Trustees of the University of Sharjah, Dr. Humaid Majoul Al Nuaimi, UoS Director of the University of Sharjah and other officials.