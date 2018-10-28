Sharjah Ruler lauds UoS win of IsDB scholarship

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah praised the win of the research team at the university of the International Islamic Development Bank scholarship in the field of scientific research.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah congratulated the winning team for their achievements.

During the meeting, His Highness also discussed the importance of winning research, which focuses on the discovery of new and unique drugs to combat known drugs anti- bacteria.

The winning research was selected from more than 1,500 research papers from all over the world and will be implemented at the Health and Medical Sciences Compound at which Preliminary research and experiment of the new drug will be administered on animals and then implemented on human at the US Food and Drug Administration.

The winning team includes Dr. Talib Al Tal, Dr. Farah Al Marzouq, Dr. Hani Omar, Dr. Zinem and Dr. Raafat Al Awadi.

The members of the team thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, pointing out that the support, care and attention of His Highness to provide and follow up all the needs of the University of Sharjah, represent the milestone of the university's status internationally and excellence of its students and professors in different fields.