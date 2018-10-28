Sharjah Ruler reviews UoS health and research efforts

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah reviewed efforts made by UoS in the areas of science, research, medicine and health including Health and Medical Sciences Compound.

He also reviewed the efforts of these colleges in reducing the effect of and wiping out a number of diseases, especially diabetes, which increases annually in terms of affected people, with its classification as a serious disease due to its complications and spread.

The meeting discussed UoS’ contribution and endeavour to reduce the spread of diabetes, through the vision of the Compound in the establishment of a clinical research unit for the treatment of diabetes, as well as the implementation of a set of research to study the causes of the spread of the disease and raising awareness among people in his regard.

At the end of the meeting, the attendees thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his care and support of the University’s efforts in scientific research and other medical and health areas.