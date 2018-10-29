38 – year old Asian woman dies after jumping off highway bridge

  • Monday 29, October 2018 in 12:04 AM
Sharjah 24: A 38-year-old Asian woman died after jumping from a highway bridge in Sharjah-Al Dhaid Road on Saturday morning.
The operations room of Sharjah Police was informed, at 7.43pm on Saturday that a woman had jumped off the bridge, and was rammed by a vehicle after the driver saw her body on the road failing to respond in time.
 
Brigadier General Mohammed Rashid Bayat, Director of Police Operations, said  that an ambulance, civil defence and other emergency teams were dispatched to the site upon being informed of the incident.
 
Brigadier General Bayat added that the initial examination of the body indicated that the woman had jumped off the bridge, which caused her death, and her body was taken to the forensic laboratory for a detailed analysis. 