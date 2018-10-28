Opening 8th Forum of Sharjah Educational Excellence Award

The inauguration was attended by Ali Ahmed Yaqoob Al Hosani, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Education Council, in the presence of several other dignitaries and a number of students, parents, teachers, and school representatives.

During the inauguration, the attendees praised the constant efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah for supporting the Sharjah Award for Excellence and Educational Excellence, highlighting the importance of the Forum, which aims to expand the community awareness and continue consolidating the concept of excellence.