Ruler of Sharjah receives delegation from McGill University of Canada

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the delegation and exchanged views on a number of scientific and intellectual issues.

During the meeting, the attendees have also discussed ways of cooperation and joint action that serve the two universities and achieve the goals of development and education.

The meeting touched on the cooperation agreement signed between the two universities in the fields of medicine and the possibility of developing it to include a number of other academic disciplines that contribute to serve the development of the scientific and academic aspects of both universities.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah presented the UoS memorial shield to the visiting delegation. His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah received a souvenir from the delegation.

Commenting on the visit, the McGill University’s delegation thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for providing the opportunity to meet him, lauding His Highness' interest in promoting the development of scientific relations with the University and several other scientific institutions around the world.

The meeting was attended by a number of members of the Board of Trustees of the University of Sharjah, Prof. Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah, and the Director’s Deputies.