Sharjah RTA launches free internet service at Al Jubail station

  • Sunday 28, October 2018 in 2:26 PM
Sharjah 24: As part of its keenness to meet the needs of the public and provide the best services for public transport users, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Sharjah has announced the availability of free Wi-Fi at Al Jubail Bus Station, as well as providing the service in 50 other intercity buses.
Mohammed Al-Buraimi, Director of Technical Services Department, has announced this, pointing out that the Authority seeks to transform all its services into smart and electronic services, which translates the UAE Government’s vision aiming at achieving a comprehensive digital transformation, in line with the vision of the UAE 2021.
 
The new service comes in line with the cultural and cognitive development witnessed by the emirate of Sharjah to keep pace with technological developments and the modern advanced technologies. 