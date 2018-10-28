Sharjah Ruler establishes “Al Bridi” Nature Reserve

The Decree No. (44) of 2018 stipulates the prohibition of the acts, actions and activities that would damage or deteriorate the ecosystem and cause wildlife or maritime damages.

The new Decree also states that all the different species as well as the birds and other organisms enjoy the protection of the reserve.

Pursuant to the articles of the Decree, no activities, actions or acts should be carried out in the areas surrounding the “Al Bridi” Nature Reserve, only with a permit from the competent authority.

Without prejudice to any penalty imposed by any other legislation, whoever contravenes the provisions of this Decree shall be punished by the penalty prescribed in Federal Law No. (24) of 1999.

As stated by the Decree, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority shall be responsible for the “Al Bridi” Nature Reserve and shall take the necessary administrative procedures regarding cooperation mechanism with the concerned authorities.

The Decree shall be effective from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.