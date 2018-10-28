Jawaher Al Qasimi issues administrative decision to promote Hanan Al Mahmoud as CEO of JRCC

The decision is in recognition of Hanan Al Mahmoud’s contribution to improving the quality of services at JRCC, and her track record of achievements in various social fields. Her promotion is also an acknowledgement of her efforts to enhance JRCC’s services and create a cohesive team, which have taken the destination to become one of the most reputed high-end venue in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates for both corporate gatherings, important conferences and forums, and social events.

Hanan Al Mahmoud has served as Director of JRCC since 2012. Her responsibilities include team recruitment and building, hospitality product and service design, business development and tie-ups, financial planning and event organisation, including meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions, weddings, festivals and galas.

Hanan holds a BS in Management Information Systems & Marketing from the University of Sharjah. She is a Sharjah Leadership Program Graduate from Sharjah for Capability Development (SCD). She is currently a Board Member of the Sharjah Sports Council (since 2016), Member of The Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Sports Family Award (SSFA), and Head of Corporate Communications & Events Committee, SSFA. She has completed a Leadership Focus Program affiliated to the University of San Diego, a PDC (Performance Development Course) programme at Reyada Centre, one of the organisations under the Executive Office of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi. She is also an International Protocol Specialist, certified by the International Protocol Institute of California.