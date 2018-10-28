SSSD, SDVAD organise “Bazaar Productions”

Running for 7 days, the Bazaar will be held from 30 October to 3 November 2018, at the Muwaileh District Council from 5 pm to 9 pm.

The Bazaar aims to support productive families through marketing their products and providing them with another outlet for sales, encouraging social initiatives in implementation of the principle of social partnership between different sectors.

The Bazaar also comes in line with the Department’s vision and objectives to promote Social Solidarity and enable a number of families to raise their standard of living.

The exhibition includes 31 participants from different productive families, with various activities , workshops, and handicraft products.

The Bazaar will also be held in the central region from November 7 to 9, as well as in the Eastern Province from November 20 to 22.