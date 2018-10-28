30 Sharjah Public School compete for Lughati Cup 2018 at SIBF

This year’s edition is designed for grade three pupils in Sharjah’s government primary schools. Out of the 30 schools participating in the contest, 15 schools are from the eastern region of Sharjah, 11 schools from Sharjah City, and 4 schools from the central region of the emirate.

The Lughati Cup Competition, launched by Lughati Initiative in 2016, is a contest specially designed for primary school students in Sharjah to test their Arabic language skills. It aims to encourage children to practice Arabic in various aspects of their daily life as well as imbibe the Arabic culture. Teams of students compete throughout several stages. The two candidates with the highest point totals will be shortlisted to compete in the finale.

The entry criteria as laid out by the organising committee of the Lughati Cup requires each participating school to pick a team of three students who have strong Arabic skills. The students should be from the specified grade as per the cup’s edition. The rules also stipulate that team members, once selected, cannot be changed as a school advances through the rounds of Lughati Cup.

Badria Al Ali, Manager of Lughati: “The Lughati Cup competition is a unique platform that brings together students who are eager to explore the beauty of our Arabic language. The contest is in line with the goals of the fourth phase of Lughati initiative, which we have launched last week, targeting third grade students. We are pleased with the success of the competition. Thirty schools will be competing to win the cup and showcase their student’s excellent Arabic language skills. We are all proud of our Arabic language which defines our national identity”.

The judging panel comprises a host of educational professionals, academics and Arabic Language experts. Headed by Dr. Fawzi Walid, this year’s panel includes Zeidan Alwa and Professor Maryam Al Hawai.

The competition’s judging panel will take into account factors such as personality, fluency, efficiency, pronunciation, understanding, and proper expression, through a series of questions that will test the teams’ Arabic language and intellectual skills acquired in first and second grades.