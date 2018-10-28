7th Sharjah Youth Parliament concludes interviews

Candidates with the highest votes were interviewed at Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah Al Qarayen Center and KhorFakkan Youth Center. Elections had previously taken place online at www.alshoorasharjah.ae, through which over 250 young men and young ladies were nominated. Candidates are students from the second cycle elementary and secondary public and private schools in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Several committees were created for the interviewing process. Committee members were comprised of employees at Sharjah Youth and Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, and they conducted the interviews according to a range of important criteria.

Therefore, candidates interacted positively with their interviewing committees, and expressed their eagerness to embark on their journey as members of the Sharjah Youth Parliament in its 7th cycle. They were excited at the prospect of attending meetings, and the opportunity to apply 21st century skills when expressing their views honestly and freely, and when discussing issues that concern their community and country with senior officials in an effort to contribute to decision-making and to defining the future.

The interview phase for the Sharjah Youth Parliament is important as it defines the legal form of the parliament. The names of the new parliament members, eighty in all, are due to be announced on the 5th of November 2018.

The Sharjah Youth Parliament was first launched in 2005, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the guidance of his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators. The Sharjah Youth Parliament is one of the most important youth parliamentary experiences, and it complements the Shoora Children Council, which was established in 1997, as Their Highnesses were keen to promote youth participation in public life, and to prepare them to play their role in serving the country and leading the nation's future.