Al Qasimia University, Holy Quran Academy strengthen cooperation

The agreement was signed by Dr. Rashad Mohammed Salem, the Director of Al Qasimia University, and Shirazad Abdulrahman Taher, Secretary General of the Holy Quran Academy.

Commenting on the signing, Dr. Rashad Salem stressed that the agreement emanates from the importance of cooperation between institutions with common objectives in all fields as Al Qasimia University includes, among its facilities, the House of Islamic Manuscripts and the College of the Holy Quran, and wishes to deepen the ties of scientific relations and fruitful cooperation with the Holy Quran Academy.

The terms of the agreement include the participation of students of Al Qasimia University in the activities of the Holy Quran Academy, in addition to exchanging visits between the two sides to give lectures and seminars, and conduct and publish joint scientific research in various specialisations.