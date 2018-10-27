Sharjah Municipal Council, SM discuss strengthening cooperation

This came during a meeting held Thursday between the Council and the Municipality chaired by Salem Ali Al Muhairi, Chairman of Sharjah Municipal Council in the presence of Thabet Al Tarifi, Director General of the Sharjah Municipality, members of the council, and other officials.

Al Muhairi stressed that the coordination meeting enhances cooperation between the council and the municipality, especially in light of the high resolutions announced by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah during the opening of the Sharjah Consultative Council on the elections of the municipal and suburbs councils.

For his part, Al Tarifi said that the meeting reflected the consensus of the goals and visions between the municipal council and the municipality and the keenness to implement the visions and directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

The meeting discussed means of enhancing cooperation and advancing the services delivered to achieve high levels of customers’ and residents’ satisfaction.

The Chairman and members of the Municipal Council also reviewed the mechanism of the municipal departments, the services they provide and the most prominent achievements they have made during the past period.