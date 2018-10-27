Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi, senior police officers express loyalty to founding leader

The Ministry of the Interior gave the opportunity to its members to express, through e-messages, their celebration of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Maj. Gen. Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, wrote a statement on the electronic plaque of the Sharjah Police, which was installed at the Sharjah Police Science Academy, in which he emphasised the meanings of loyalty and love that Emiratis

hold for the great founding leader Zayed and their commitment to the values of wisdom, respect, human building, sustainability and determination.

Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi’s statement was made in the presence of senior police officers.