6640 charity projects implemented in 20 countries through SCI’s “Dirham Al Hamd”

According to the report issued by the Charity’s finance department, the contributions received since the launch of the service have been used in building 120 houses, performing 5000 eye surgeries including sight correction and cataract operations, as well as providing 58 dialysis sessions for cases with kidney failure. Additionally, a number of families benefited from “Al Ayadi Al Munteja” (Producing Hands) projects which provide job opportunities for beneficiaries to earn their living.

“Dirham Al Hamd” donations allocated to these projects provided 20 vehicles, 10 motorcycles and 30 bicycles for cases working in transportation. 60 sewing machines were offered to widows who work in sewing, and 10 mills were purchased for those with knowledge about work in grain grinders.

According to the report, the donations also contributed in providing food items to more than 500 families, helped in the stress relief of a low-income case in Sharjah, established 3 desalination plants in Egypt and provided treatment for 6 cases in Sharjah, while the Projects and Sponsorships department completed the construction of 2 mosques, 10 wells, an orphanage, a primary school and a health clinic in the Republic of Niger.

The report stated that the projects were implemented in several remote areas in a number of countries which are: Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, South Africa, India, Liberia, Ethiopia, Bangladesh and the Republic of Chad, as well as Zimbabwe, Bosnia, Egypt, Sudan and Kenya, in addition to assisting a few low-income cases in Sharjah.

The Charity’s Secretary General, Abdullah Mubarak Al Dukhan said that since the launch of the initiative with Etisalat in mid 2017, and later on integrating efforts with Du in November of the same year, the number of subscribers was expected to reach 100 thousand. However, the number of subscribers settled at 23 thousand in light of constant efforts to achieve increase in numbers.

He pointed out that although the Charity aspires to reach an even bigger number of subscribers to the service, it has succeeded in implementing a big amount of charity projects that serve a large sector of the needy in many of the countries covered by its work and projects.