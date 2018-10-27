SEWA launches ‘Express Your Loyalty’ campaign to mark Flag Day

The campaign also aims to promote the values of loyalty and belonging of employees and customers to the UAE leadership, and to activate their community participation encouraging them to do more.

The campaign was inaugurated by Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA in the presence of other SEWA officials and staff. It included the e-signature of solidarity to the slogan of the campaign and the organisation of a number of events that establish national identity values and affiliation.

Dr. Eng. Al Leem stressed that loyalty and belonging to the homeland and the wise leadership are deeply rooted in our hearts and are an incentive for more sincere and unlimited giving.

He pointed out that the sloganof this year’s campaign is a pride in the the late Sheikh Zayed’s achievements to the country in terms of progress and prosperity in all fields, and renewal of the covenant of loyalty to our wise leadership.