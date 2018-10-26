Zubarah Suburb, Civil Defence discusse strengthening cooperation

This came during a coordination meeting held at the headquarters of the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Khorfakkan on Thursday, in the presence of Colonel Sultan Saeed Al Shehhi, Director of the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Khorfakkan,

Mohammad Al Ghawi Al Naqbi, Chairman of the Zubarah District Suburb, and a number of officials from both sides.

Col. Al Shehhi stressed that the administration will spare no effort to enhance its cooperation with all Sharjah institutions, in light of its role in protecting lives and creating a safe environment for individuals.

For his part, Mohammad Al Ghawi Al Naqbi called for the need of raising awareness among the people to preserve their lives and property. He also praised the role of the General Directorate of Civil Defence and its efforts to raise awareness among the public.

They also discussed the Suburb’s needs, set up a civil defence station in the proximity of the suburb, and organise awareness courses for the citizens.