MOHRE to inaugurate ‘Senior Citizens’ Council’ in Sharjah in November

It is scheduled that the Council will be officially inaugurated in early November, in preparation for the provision of services to retired senior citizens, who worked for the ministry.

Mohammed bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, MOHRE Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services, said that the establishment of the council comes in line with the directives of Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of MOHRE, on the need to interact with the national policy of senior citizens and translate it on the ground as required through a clear vision under which Senior Citizens’ energies and expertise are invested and a package of services and facilities are delivered to them, in appreciation for and recognition of their efforts and the great services they rendered to the homeland in the various locations and post they had occupied at MOHRE.