Reem BinKaram calls for involving young people in decision-making

She said she was happy to participate in the third conference of ‘Investing in the Future’ (IIFMENA 2018) conference, organised by the Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), with the aim of contributing to empowering youth and opening the way for them to participate in various events.

She explained that the objectives that the conference endeavours to achieve are of interest to NAMA. She stressed that it is difficult for the international community to enjoy stability, without making plans that contribute to the integration of young people, without exception, in its economic and social structure.

She noted that the United Arab Emirates, under its wise leadership, believes in the role played by young people. Therefore, development programmes and plans that contribute to the empowerment of young people and their roles have been provided. Building on this, Rubu Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and innovators, following the directives of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, chairperson of the Foundation, has launched Wathba programme to attract young leaders and activate their role and to encourage and develop partnerships between the different sectors of society in order to support leadership skills. Creative ideas.

Under this programme, which is designed and supervised by Sharjah for Capability Development (Tatweer), a group of Emirati youth will be selected from university graduates and sent to train in international economic companies and institutions to gain new professional skills and expertise required by the labour market translating the foundation’s continuous efforts to address the widening gap between the outputs of education and the labour market.