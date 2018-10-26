Brig. Gen. Al Obad chairs coordination meeting of ‘emergency committee’ in Easter Region

Welcoming the attendees, Brigadier Al Obad praised the remarkable cooperation between the different departments of the city. He stressed the need to prepare for the rainy season and take necessary measures in anticipation of emergencies.

The meeting also discussed the committee's plan to deal with the rain in various areas of the city. The attendees discussed mechanisms of collective action, and the distribution of roles among the committee team at the level of the departments according to their specialties.

The meeting reviewed other rain and traffic related issues as well as protecting individuals and property.

At the end of the meeting, Brigadier General Al Obad called on the members of the team to exert efforts to achieve the strategic objectives of the parties involved in alleviating expected negative effects.