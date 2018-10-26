Zeinah Al Yazji: The world is witnessing displacement of a person every two seconds

She said that her participation in the event came in the form of panel discussion organised by the UNHCR to talk about the displaced youth and how to contribute to establishing peace in their homelands and push the wheel of development forward.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Yazji explained that there are 68 million displaced people in the world, and that the world is witnessing the displacement of a new person every two seconds. She praised the UNHCR session during the conference which came out with new recommendations and ideas based on modern technology and remote –controlled communication process.

In the same context, the Syrian journalist stressed that the Emirate of Sharjah and the Heart Foundation are playing a big and important role in the fundraising process and the containment of many children and young refugees in different parts of the world, noting Sharjah and the Big Heart Foundation’s efforts in caring for this group and alleviating their suffering under the principles of humanity that brings everyone together, on this planet.