Youth-led Discussions Take Centre Stage at IIFMENA Conference

Organised by The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) in collaboration with several UN agencies and NAMA Women Advancement Establishment (NAMA) under the theme ‘Youth - Crisis Challenges and Development Opportunities’, the two-day conference has played a key role in gathering young representatives of youth refugee groups, minorities, decision-makers, government and international officials and offered them a platform to exchange insights and reach innovative and more youth-sensitive solutions to help overcome pressing challenges being faced by the future generation of MENA.

A session titled ‘Youth and Climate Change’, featured Mr Barney Swan, International Director, Climate Force, and young Emirati environmental activist Ameera Al Marzooqi who drew from the personal experiences and activities in the field to encourage youth participation in averting the detrimental effects of environmental degradation by sensitising them towards their responsibilities towards their communities and the world at large.

The second session focused on inspiring, influencing and empowering youth. The stage was taken by an all-girl student team from Pakistan who have successfully built a single-seater race car. This ten-member team from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Islamabad, built the formula car for the Student Formula Competition that witnessed student teams from across the globe in contention.

The team called ‘AUJ’ built the car without any mechanical engineer in the ensemble. The members were from different disciplines that included electrical engineers, industrial designers and members from business management. Wardah Jamal, a student member on the team said the biggest challenge was that they were an all girls’ team in a male-dominated industry where motor sport is practically non-existent.

Overcoming hurdles like lack of funds, logistics and prior experience their determination was undaunting. Adding to Wardah’s comments, a second member of the team, Azka Athar said:

“Another challenge that we faced was the gap between theoretical knowledge and useable terms in the industry when we went to make purchases for the car parts to the local vendors in Pakistan. We also had issues with paperwork and shipping the car finally to the UK for the competition.”

Sabah Zaman, the driver of the AUJ Rally said that to her the joy of driving a car that they had made with their own hands was inexpressible. Their invention competing against international competitors won the RACE TECH Spirit of FS Award - Formula Student 2018.

Another session titled ‘Youth-led Discussion: Youth Participation in MENA Development’, organised in partnership with SOS Children’s Villages, saw representatives from the Youth Advisory Council, United World Colleges, United Lebanon Youth Project and UN Youth Assembly share the results from their recent four-day counsel, where they discussed the action needed by youth in the MENA region to affect change.

Moderating the session was the Managing Director of SOS Children’s Villages International, Gulf Area Office, Ms. Jumana Abu-Hannoud, who started the discussion by asking the panel what are the biggest challenges facing youth in the MENA region today? The consensus: education. What subjects should I choose to study at university? Did I make the right subject choice? Will my education help me in my career? These were shared concerns by youth across MENA.

And while it was recognised that youth has a collective strength in the region, there is a lack of direction and belief that they can be the point of change. The panel identified a resolve by creating one common platform for all Arab youth, where opportunities can be shared, solutions sought, and action plans implemented.

The need for NGOs to give their support to youth in the MENA region was another key talking point, with the panel calling for more opportunities for their ideas to be heard in the professional arena. The session closed with the panel reiterating the shared energy of the counsel, vowing to strive forward and make the necessary changes to give youth in the region a voice.

“It’s time for youth to develop a sense of responsibility. It’s time for youth in the MENA region to stop saying ‘I’ and start saying ‘We’,” the youth representatives unanimously concluded.