‘Wathba’ a step forward to bridge gap between education outcomes, labour market

The programme aims to match top-performing Emirati graduates with traineeships at leading global organisations that SCD has signed strategic partnerships with, to create an intellectually empowered and experienced generation of leaders in various industries.

The programme is designed to prepare the Emirati graduates to enter the job market, enhance their self-confidence and promote engagement in the workplace. It complements the experience they have accumulated during their work with any of the partners in Wathba, including: Kawasaki Robotics, SAP, UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), IBM, General Motors (GM) and BMW/AGMC, Bee'ah Sharjah Environment and other international organisations.

The programme brings many benefits to both individuals and companies, in terms of enriching the experience and improving the performance of the young generation, while enabling companies to develop the skills of their staff.

Wathba supports Sharjah’s efforts in implementing the ‘Emiratization plan’ to recruit and retain quality Emirati graduates, which will help achieve socio-economic stability for themselves and their families.

Her Excellency Reem bin Karam, Member of the Board of Trustees of Rubu Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and innovators said: “Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, Sharjah has witnessed a remarkable social and economic shift, placing human development and stability as the top priorities. This vision has turned to reality now”.

Bin Karam added: “As part of the commitment of the UAE in general, and Sharjah in particular, to strongly support the education sector, many schools, institutions and universities have been established to further the national vision to build a competitive, knowledge-based economy. On the other hand, the gap between education outcomes and the actual demand in the labor market reduced the number of job applicants due to a lack of experience, although many do have promising skills and capabilities that can be developed if we give these young people the opportunity to progress”.

Bin Karam believes the ‘Wathba’ program supports the vision of Sharjah for Capability Development in implementing viable projects and offering leading programs to enable young leaders and prepare them to take the responsibility of furthering the development process and make more economic and social achievements.

Bin Karam also highlighted that the support of these types of initiatives by the private sector will facilitate the creation of an experienced generation that has the skills and potential to take on leadership roles in the future. The relationship between government and private sectors is instrumental in preparing a new generation of young leaders.