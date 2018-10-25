SEWA concludes their participation in WETEX 2018

Nine of SEWA departments reviewed a number of initiatives in the field of energy, network development, water quality improvement and rationalisation of consumption, and environment preservation. In addition, nine strategic partners from an international and local institutions participated in SEWA pavilion.

His Excellency Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, said that SEWA participation was aimed to highlight the latest techniques that are used by the Authority in a various sectors.

Dr. Al Leem pointed out that Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority has always progressed under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to achieve a sustainable development and provide services to large segments by cooperating and exchanging experiences with a different local and international bodies.