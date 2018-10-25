Sharjah CP reshuffles Board of Ittihad Kalba Sports & Cultural Club

The new Administrative Resolution No. (15) of 2018 amends the Administrative Resolution No. (12) of 2018 pertaining to the restructuring the board of directors of the Ittihad Kalba Sports and Cultural Club.

Pursuant to the new Administrative Resolution, Mr. Hilal Mohammed Al Naqbi and Mr. Saeed Abdullah Ghanim Saif Al Zaabi, shall be replaced by Mr. Saeed Khalfan Salim Al Mazrouei and Mr. Issa Moussa Mohammed Bin Huaiden, with the completion of their term of membership in the Board.

The Resolution shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.