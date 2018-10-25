Sharjah CP restructures Chess and Culture Club for Women

The Law stipulates that Board of Directors of Chess and Culture Club for Sharjah Women will be restructured under the Chairmanship of Her Excellency Najla Abdullah Al Darwishi Al Shamsi and a number of memebers.

The Resolution stated that the new board shall elect a Vice-Chairman from among its members at its first meeting.

The term of membership in the Board will be four years starting from the date of its issuing, and may be extended for a similar period or periods. Those who have completed their membership may be reappointed.

The Resolution shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.