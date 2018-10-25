Al Noor Island launches five new exciting destination experiences

Visitors will be able to learn about butterflies, plants, trees, birds, photography, and even practise yoga and learn more about sky objects.

“With winter weather at our doorstep, Al Noor Island has customised experiences for visitors to explore and appreciate nature in all its forms. From pure adventure to relaxed leisure, or wondrous discoveries about our environment, I encourage all UAE citizens and residents to visit and enjoy the new immersive and educational natural experiences at the destination, this will be a part in raising the community awareness when it comes to green and eco-friendly programs and activities at the island.” said Mahmoud Rashid Al Suwaidi, Manager of Al Noor Island.

The five new and exciting activities that are being rolled out for visitors of all ages and experience levels are as follows:

Explore the Island with “Tropical Labyrinth”

In this newly designed package, visitors will be led on a guided experience to explore and learn about the plants, trees, and birds as well as engage in a practical workshop on butterflies which will be conducted in the butterfly house. The facility provides special packages that are catered to individuals, families, and schools.

Explore the Night Sky with “Sky Watch”

In this interesting night-offered guided package, visitors can spend time viewing the moon, visible planets and engage in a basic stargazing session by using the centre’s powerful professional telescopes.

Learn about Bird Life with “Bird Watching and Photography”

Visitors can engage in bird watching and photography during the early hours of the morning or late evening hours. The island is home to an incredible variety of birds (visibility subject to season).

Stretch your limbs with “Yoga at Sunrise Workshops”

These purposefully designed workshops will encourage visitors to learn and practise Yoga at sunrise with goals to stimulate senses, enhance flexibility, balance, mobility, and tone muscles. This will be a recurring workshop to be booked in advance once announced.

Learn Special Gardening Techniques with “Nurture Nature Workshops”

In this new workshop packages, families, schoolchildren and individuals can learn various indoor gardening techniques (including the Japanese art of Kokedama) with experts at the island. The eco-educational activities will be hosted from October until December. All the workshops can be viewed on the island’s social media platforms. This will be a recurring workshop which will have to be booked in advance once it is announced.