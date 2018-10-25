Mariam Al Hammadi: Sultan Al Qasimi inspired Sharjah to improve

She also said that the promoting in Sharjah city is inspired by the wise vision of the Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife’s support, which made the city obtain one achievement after another.

Al Hammadi added: “We meet to translate TBHF’s vision to support victims of crises and poverty, and bring together the youth, decision-makers, international organisation and civil society representatives to make their challenges the foundation of this two-day dialogue. We are all here to develop the vision and insight that will serve as inputs to create practical and tangible solutions, enable governments and allied organisations to be more effective in handling the region’s crises by being more sensitive to the needs of its youngest victims.”

The Director of TBHF said that the message of the conference is addressed to young people who are victims of conflicts in particular, and to the youth of the world in general, and considered that motivating young people to work and exceed their challenges is a key for the humanitarian and development organisations to empower them in the conflict areas.