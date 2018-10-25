Sultan bin Ahmed: Sharjah cares about the issues of children and Youth

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi added to a statement to “sharjah24”, “Today’s and tomorrow’s discussions will play a crucial role in contributing to shaping a new future for the youth in MENA. It will do so by bringing together the dedicated efforts of organisations and entities striving to alleviate the sufferings of refugees, displaces peoples and the marginalised. Together, we will build a better future for us by highlighting the inspiring stories of people who face unparalleled sufferings every day, but turn their challenges into opportunities, especially the youth.

“Please allow me to sincerely thank on your behalf, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for his efforts and vision that enlighten our path, and to Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, who leads our humanitarian movement to promote philanthropy worldwide.”