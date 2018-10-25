SCC’s Public Utilities Committee discusses municipalities’ affairs

During the meeting, His Excellency Salem Mohammed Al Naqbi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department has welcomed the cooperation with the SCC, stressing the importance of developing various services.

The meeting came as a translation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide various services that serve the citizens in the emirate of Sharjah.

The Committee’s members raised a number of topics and inquiries about the work mechanisms of the municipalities of the Emirate of Sharjah and its efforts in the development of animal and agricultural products.