SCPN signs MoU with Arabian Child Organisation

The partnership aims to provide advantages and organise events and activities targeted at childhood workers, contributing therefore to raising social awareness of children’s rights and ensuring their safety.

The agreement was signed by Aisha Abdullah bin Ali, Director of SCPN, and Samia Al Qadhi, CEO of the Arabian Child Organisation, in the presence of a number of department heads and members of the Network’s board of trustees.

The agreement comes in line with the Network's keenness to strengthen its partnership and cooperation with child training centers and institutions. The Network believes that these partnerships play a key role in facilitating the implementation of its social activities directed at children, which in turn helps the Network provide a fertile and safe environment for children.

Aisha Abdullah bin Ali, Director of SCPN, said: “The cooperation agreement between SCPN and the training organisation is the first of its kind, through which the Network aims to strengthen its status in the Emirate and be the first Network for training childhood workers in Sharjah and the Arab world.” She noted that the Organisation will train the staff of the Network to help them deal with childhood workers in Sharjah, as well as exchange with them best practices to develop child specific work mechanisms.

She continued: “One of the most prominent objectives of the agreement is coordination between the Network and the Arabian Child Organisation in planning various events and activities, as well as organising the Network’s events and promoting child-targeted activities. Additionally, the cooperation will include media promotion of the Network’s services and highlighting its vital role in serving the child’s sector in the Emirate.”

She pointed out that through such agreements, the Network constantly seeks to provide all forms of support for children in Sharjah and the UAE. They enable the Network to achieve its strategic goals towards implementing initiatives and programs that promote children’s protection.

Samia Al Qadhi, CEO of the Arabian Child Organisation for Training and Consulting, said: “We are delighted to be strategic partners with Sharjah Childhood Protection Network and to work with them towards raising public awareness of child’s protection, in addition to training childhood protection cadres in order to achieve qualitative changes in performance, reaching thus excellence and success.”

She added: “Through this agreement we seek to exchange experiences and knowledge to attain mutual objectives for childhood protection.”