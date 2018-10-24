Simon O’ Connell: The challenges faced by the youth refugee around the world are great

Simon O’ Connell stressed that the challenges faced by refugee youth around the world are great, and that supportive organisations must find successful solutions that contribute to empowering these individuals and motivating them to become actors. The message is to all donor countries and governments.

Simon O’ Connell added that over the past two decades, there has been a significant influx of refugees, with figures showing that nearly 1.2 million refugees have fled to southern Sudan during the crisis, as well as 800 million people who are living and suffering from hunger in the world as a result of their refugee situations, more than 141 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, and one and a half billion people living in difficult circumstances, confirmed that its great honuor for me to have this opportunity to highlight some from our working at Mexico, Syria , Iraq and Yemen, with more than 5,000 team members live and work in more than 40 countries around the world.