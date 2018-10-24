Souq Al Jubail hosts “The Little Chef” final contest

The contest aims to equip children with culinary arts skills, how to handle stress while preparing dishes under the supervision of judges and promoting a spirit of challenge and cooperation among them. It also aims at refining their cooking talents, teaching them the ethics of offering and eating healthy foods, as well as guiding them to the ways of stopping food wastage.

Engineer Hamed Al Zarouni, Director of Souq Al Jubail, stated: “We are delighted to host the final contest for the Little Chef, which is one of the best training programmes that aim to equip children from Sharjah to become future chefs. Our participation in this contest is designed to provide the right environment for the children to learn about fresh vegetables, fruits, meat and fish, to use them in brewing healthy dishes for this contest.”

Aisha Ali Al Kaabi, Acting Director of Sharjah Children's Centres, said: "The Little Chef" Programme is one of the new programmes launched last year by "Sharjah Children" with the participation of children from Sharjah City and the Central and Eastern regions. The goal is to train and teach them culinary arts through the training workshops organised for them through out the year to be able to participate in such contests or abroad. Moreover, we esteemed that Souq Al Jubail accepted to organise the final contest over there, which contributes to highlighting children’s skills and enabling them to implement what they have learnt in front of the souq’s visitors and audience. Looking forward to enlarge the cooperation with the souq and other local entities”