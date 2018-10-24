SRTA implements maintenance works in Central Souq and Al Ittihad Park

This comes in accordance with the efforts of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) aiming at promoting the infrastructure development across various areas in Sharjah.

The gesture translates the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the intensive follow-up of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) to develop more infrastructure projects in the emirate of Sharjah.