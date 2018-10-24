SCFC steering committee outlines 2019–2021 action plan

The committee emphasised the importance on sustaining the goals of the project, which is implemented under the supervision of Sharjah Baby Friendly Office (SBFO), after the emirate received the accreditation by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) global Child Friendly Cities Initiative, last May. Additionally, the committee has called on the emirate’s private and government entities to be active participants in the implementation of the upcoming 3-year action plan.

The meeting was held in the presence of the SCFA Steering Committee members Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development; Engineer Khalid Al Ali, Secretary-General of Sharjah Urban Planning Council, other Sharjah head Government department.

Essam Ali, Social Policy Specialist at UNICEF Gulf Area Office, and Dr Hessa Khalfan Al Ghazal, Executive Director of Sharjah Baby Friendly Office, were also in attendance.

Among the meeting’s key outcomes is the establishment of an executive committee comprising all Sharjah government departments who would be responsible for facilitating the implementation of 2019–21 goals and forging new partnerships.

SBFO will offer technical support to the executive committee to ensure effective and sustainable implementation of the project’s action plan, aimed at furthering Sharjah’s efforts in making the emirate more conducive to the development and growth of its young populace, where they feel safe and can fully enjoy all their rights.

Highlighting the efforts of SBFO and all its partners and stakeholders in deploying the right mechanisms for the timely and effective implementation of SCFC’s initial phase, Dr Al Ghazal said: “The objective of this meeting was to expand the scope of institutional cooperation in Sharjah, establish roles for all relevant government institutions in our action plan, particularly those responsible for providing infrastructure and basic services to children. Our agenda is to fuel Sharjah’s efforts in protecting and promoting the rights of children and young people.”

She added: “Our broader aim is to promote Sharjah as a model for child friendly cities regionally and globally. In his address to children and youth, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi said: ‘Today, we are here for you and will always work for you. I want you to know that every effort undertaken by Sharjah is our responsibility and your fundamental right. We will always strive to achieve more’.