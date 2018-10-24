Bloom Energy honours SEWA, discusses strengthening cooperation

This came during a meeting with His Excellency Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, to a delegation from the company headed by Martin Perry, Director of the engineering department at Bloom Energy, USA, and discussed areas of enhancing joint cooperation in the field of sustainable development and the opportunities.

His Excellency Dr. Rashid Al Leem, said that the Authority works according to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, taking all measures to ensure the preservation of the environment and comply with global trends to reduce carbon emissions and climate change.

Al Leem pointed out that SEWA has placed in its strategy and priorities the issue of its commitment to achieve sustainable development within the framework of its vision to accelerate the pace of technology and innovation.