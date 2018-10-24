"Child Help Line" is a happiness gateway for deprived children

Help line overseers said that the service documented 530 cases during the same nine months. These calls came to help children at risk of abuse from distressed parents and the individuals who is suspected in abusing. In addition, another 140 cases were documented during the month of September. The Department was keen to deal with the cases to protect the rights of the children.

Ali Mohammed Al Ali, Acting Director of Protection of Child Rights, said that the calls which was received in September, mostly due to school problems, as they coincided with the return to school season. The department eases the problem by providing the needs.

Al Ali added that Child Help Line’s social workers and psychologists works 24 hours across UAE, in cooperation with the police to investigate cases, provide services to families and give shelter to children in danger.