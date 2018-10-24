SYL organise heritage day for Sharjah’s Senior citizens

A Heritage Day was organised by SYL in cooperation with the Department of Social Services, Sharjah, as part of Sajaya’s efforts to inspire the values of care and empathy in young ladies, enhance their engagement in social activities and encourage them to communicate people not in their age group, especially those in social care facilities.

The day had a packed programme of events including video clips and storytelling sessions that highlighted the UAE rich historical heritage and authentic customs and traditions. Participants wore Emirati traditional costumes, and elderly women enjoyed having henna designs drawn onto their hands.

Sheikha Aisha Khalid Al Qasimi, Director of Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, said: “We are keen to encourage communication between the young and old generations, and teach our young members to respect their elders, engage with them and preserve our noble values and traditions, which are part of the unique identity of Emirati society. Our aim is to foster a generation of young ladies to be active contributors to humanitarian and social work.”

Sheikha Aisha added: “The visit brought a smile to the faces of Sharjah’s senior most citizens, and was equally rewarding for us as it helped our future generations to experience the UAE’s heritage and listen to inspiring stories and receive wisdom from residents of the Old People's Home.”