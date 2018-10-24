Sharjah Police wins recommendation of three ISO certificates

The recommendation was made by the Lloyd's Register, the internationally recognised authority as one of the best auditing and certification bodies for quality systems, during the meeting held at the headquarters, in the presence of Brigadier General Aref bin Hudaib, Director of Media and Public Relations Department; Brigadier General Dr. Khalid Hamad Al Hammadi, Director of Sharjah Police Research Center; Colonel Abdullah Ibrahim, Deputy Director of Sharjah Punitive and Reformatory Establishment, and a number of officials.

The Lloyd's Register visits came in four consecutive working days, including all departments and presidential.