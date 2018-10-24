Sharjah Police wins recommendation of three ISO certificates

Sharjah24: Sharjah Police General Command won the recommendation of the Integrated Quality System Certificate according to the requirements of the ISO9001: 2015 Quality Management Standard, ISO14001: 2015 and ISO45001: 2018 Health and Safety Specification. This remarkable achievement was achieved by the General Directorate of Central Operations, General Directorate of Police Operations, and other sectors.
The recommendation was made by the Lloyd's Register, the internationally recognised authority as one of the best auditing and certification bodies for quality systems, during the meeting held at the headquarters, in the presence of Brigadier General Aref bin Hudaib, Director of Media and Public Relations Department; Brigadier General Dr. Khalid Hamad Al Hammadi, Director of Sharjah Police Research Center; Colonel Abdullah Ibrahim, Deputy Director of Sharjah Punitive and Reformatory Establishment, and a number of officials.
 
The Lloyd's Register visits came in four consecutive working days, including all departments and presidential.