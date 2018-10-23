Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi chairs Higher Command Committee at Sharjah Police

At the beginning of the meeting, Major General Al Shamsi welcomed the attendees. Then the resolutions and recommendations of the previous meeting were discussed and the achievements of the meeting were discussed, as well as the latest administrative developments, in addition to the topics on the agenda.

The meeting dealt with the future of the security situation of the Emirate of Sharjah for the period 2018 - 2021 and the plans and programs prepared for its implementation and follow-up, in line with the future visions of the UAE.