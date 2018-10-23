Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi chairs Higher Command Committee at Sharjah Police

  • Tuesday 23, October 2018 in 4:21 PM
Sharjah24: Brigadier General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, held the 10th Committee meeting for Higher Security Command Committee at Emirates Martyrs' Hall at the headquarters of the Command, in the presence of Sharjah Police Committee members and a number of officers.
At the beginning of the meeting, Major General Al Shamsi welcomed the attendees. Then the resolutions and recommendations of the previous meeting were discussed and the achievements of the meeting were discussed, as well as the latest administrative developments, in addition to the topics on the agenda.
  
The meeting dealt with the future of the security situation of the Emirate of Sharjah for the period 2018 - 2021 and the plans and programs prepared for its implementation and follow-up, in line with the future visions of the UAE.