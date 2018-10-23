DSCS forms Youth Council

Through launching of this council, DSCS aims at supporting youth capacities, exploring, and enhancing their empowerment in line with the future vision of the UAE in utilizing the skills of generations.

The Council reflects the country's efforts to promote the participation of Youth in decision-making centers and to invest in their energy and ideas, as well as the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah established by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.