DSCS forms Youth Council

  • Tuesday 23, October 2018 in 2:49 PM
Sharjah24: Department of Statistics and Community Development in Sharjah (DSCS) has announced the launch of its Youth Institutional Council, "Sharjah Community Development and Statistics Council for Youth".
Through launching of this council, DSCS aims at supporting youth capacities, exploring, and enhancing their empowerment in line with the future vision of the UAE in utilizing the skills of generations.
 
The Council reflects the country's efforts to promote the participation of Youth in decision-making centers and to invest in their energy and ideas, as well as the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah established by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.